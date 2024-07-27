AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01, Zacks reports. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,878,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,286. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

