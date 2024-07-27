AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.49

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

AstraZeneca has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. AstraZeneca has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AstraZeneca to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $78.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

