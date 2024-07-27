Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AY stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

