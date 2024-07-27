Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Down 70.3% in July

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Atlanticus Trading Up 1.5 %

Atlanticus stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,107. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

