Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Aviat Networks worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 309.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Aviat Networks by 84.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,509.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 74,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,045. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $376.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $111.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

