Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.21. The stock had a trading volume of 159,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,684. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $239.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.32 and its 200 day moving average is $227.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

