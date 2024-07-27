Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 23.1% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 8,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 0.3 %

URI stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $752.21. 939,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $664.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $661.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $789.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $651.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.