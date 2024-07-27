Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,648 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $162,690,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 78.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 290.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 109,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JAAA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,829. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

