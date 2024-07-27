Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,661 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 119.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. 1,494,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,290. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.