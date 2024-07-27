Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 336,496 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. 1,631,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.