Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VGT stock traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $561.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,184. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $570.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

