Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,097 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Czech National Bank increased its position in Rollins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 1.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 3.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Rollins by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.93. 2,683,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $50.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

