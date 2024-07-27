Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.61. 7,310,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,653,754. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James M. Whitehurst sold 49,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $952,211.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 313,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,536 shares of company stock worth $4,846,536 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.