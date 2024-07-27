Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 138.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 853.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Haleon by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Haleon by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Haleon stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.23. 6,835,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

