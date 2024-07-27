Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $572,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after purchasing an additional 465,847 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after buying an additional 319,942 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,381,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,511,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.91. The stock had a trading volume of 368,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $197.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

