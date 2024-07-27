Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eos Management L.P. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 388,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,364,000 after acquiring an additional 106,054 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.00 and a 200 day moving average of $249.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

