Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.16. 9,584,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,010,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.33, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $393.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.16.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

