Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVXY. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 710.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47,589 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,419,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Shares of SVXY traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,288 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80.

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

