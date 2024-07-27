Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.5 %

AZN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.13. 5,878,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 94.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Argus upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

