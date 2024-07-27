Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,543 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $63.36. 573,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,105. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

