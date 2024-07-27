Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

Baker Hughes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Baker Hughes has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baker Hughes to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 5.8 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

