Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $37.65. 10,250,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,799. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.92.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

