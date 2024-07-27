BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin Sells 5,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,142,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $79.99 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. Research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

BANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $8,818,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

