Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,576,900 shares, an increase of 405.3% from the June 30th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

Banco Comercial Português stock remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

