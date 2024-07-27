Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,576,900 shares, an increase of 405.3% from the June 30th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance
Banco Comercial Português stock remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.
Banco Comercial Português Company Profile
