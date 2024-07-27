Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 5,420,599 Shares

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $229,779,191.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 980,061,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,544,809,570.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $269,261,980.61.

On Friday, July 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $325.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,734,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124,363 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198,846 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

