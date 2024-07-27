Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Down 35.7% in July

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 589,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Banzai International stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. 2,098,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,597. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Banzai International has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Banzai International from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banzai International stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

