Barclays Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $285.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $274.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.09. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $277.72. The firm has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,775 shares of company stock worth $21,802,690. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 144.6% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

