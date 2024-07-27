Barclays Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $187.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $164.00 to $187.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.09.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $217.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Brown Financial Advisory raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 1,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

