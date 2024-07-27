Barclays Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to $120.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.8 %

CNI opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day moving average is $125.48. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

