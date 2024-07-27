Barrington Research Raises Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $22.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Washington University purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $35,886,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.