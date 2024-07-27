Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock Position Lowered by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after buying an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after buying an additional 3,113,123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,713,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,285,000 after buying an additional 114,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,878. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

