Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Sable Offshore Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SOC opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07. Sable Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Insider Transactions at Sable Offshore

In other news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,016.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sable Offshore news, CEO James C. Flores purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,067,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOC. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,880,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

