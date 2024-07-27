BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Short Interest Up 90.9% in July

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BANFP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.70. 8,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

