BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 15.4 %
Shares of BJRI opened at $31.51 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.
