Blast (BLAST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $55.64 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Blast has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Blast has a total market capitalization of $278.11 million and approximately $55.64 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blast token can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Blast Profile

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,277,580,951 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,256,433,389.01573 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01535264 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $65,558,898.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

