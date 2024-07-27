Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSA remained flat at $11.17 during trading on Friday. 85 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,763. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSA. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,339,000. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

