BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.08.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 218,513 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.