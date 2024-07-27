BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. BOOK OF MEME has a market capitalization of $586.45 million and approximately $119.50 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOK OF MEME alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,772,213 tokens. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,772,226.41565. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00885111 USD and is up 7.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $108,647,063.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOK OF MEME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOK OF MEME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.