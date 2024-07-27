Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5 billion-$11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.8 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 8.9 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $13.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,841. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.46. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

