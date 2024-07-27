Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Beer updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.

Boston Beer Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of SAM stock opened at $290.83 on Friday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $395.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.