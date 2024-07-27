Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.60.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BXP
Boston Properties Stock Up 3.8 %
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.