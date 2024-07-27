Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.31.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $72.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,773,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,638,000 after purchasing an additional 628,512 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,091,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

