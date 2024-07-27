Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bravo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRVMF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 3,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,125. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Bravo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.83.

Bravo Mining Company Profile

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

