Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BWB stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

