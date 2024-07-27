Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,000 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the June 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bright Green Price Performance

Shares of BGXX remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. 123,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Bright Green has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bright Green

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Lynn Stockwell sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,183,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,546,116.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Green stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.90% of Bright Green worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.