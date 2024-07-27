Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,000 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the June 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bright Green Price Performance
Shares of BGXX remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. 123,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Bright Green has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.
Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Bright Green
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Green stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.90% of Bright Green worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
Bright Green Company Profile
Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Green
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.