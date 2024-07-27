Brokerages Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,142,000 after acquiring an additional 310,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $232,846,000 after acquiring an additional 284,965 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

