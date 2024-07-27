Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Price Target at C$4,008.33

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4,075.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total transaction of C$3,768,390.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$4,471.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3,941.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3,775.55. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$2,585.25 and a 12-month high of C$4,476.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36. The stock has a market cap of C$94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 118.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$23.21 by C$14.00. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.22 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 111.5047198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.378 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $5.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 14.47%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

