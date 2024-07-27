Brokers Set Expectations for Archrock, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Archrock in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Archrock’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Archrock’s FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Archrock alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Archrock Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. Archrock has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 16.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Archrock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.