Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Up 114.4% in July

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the June 30th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ BROG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. 8,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Brooge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.66.
About Brooge Energy
