Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-$5.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.98. 1,573,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,837. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.13. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.