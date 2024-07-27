Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-$5.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.57.

Get Brunswick alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.98. 1,573,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,837. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.13. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.